Ring unclaimed since 2020

Dundalk gardai have launched a renewed appeal for the owner of a ring found locally more than 18 months ago to come forward.

In a new attempt to reunite the lost jewellery with its owner, a garda spokesperson explained: “The ring was found on a footpath in the Oldbridge Estate in Dundalk in the summer of 2020 and to date no-one has come forward to claim it and we would love to return it to its rightful owner.

If you lost a ring in the Oldbridge area or maybe you might know who the owner is, please contact Dundalk Garda Station at Dundalk.property@garda.ie to collect it.