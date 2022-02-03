Right on time: Stories of hope and recovery at bus exhibition

Stories of Hope and Recovery from around the country are going on tour, arriving at Dundalk and Drogheda Bus Stations right on time.

The photo exhibition from Grow Mental Health features stories of recovery and hope to remind passengers in Co Louth to mind their mental health, and the exhibition will be on display at Drogheda and Dundalk Bus Stations for two weeks.

Expressway has partnered up with Grow Mental Health to raise awareness of mental health challenges. The display has toured nationwide and this partnership initiative is to promote positive mental health and raise vital funds for the non-profit group.

“Our mental health has never before been put to the test, like it has been over the last 20 months. If we are feeling low, it is important to understand that other people have also felt that way and to remember that things can and will get better. This exhibition gives us the opportunity to illustrate those important points through the Stories of Hope and Recovery of just some of our peer support group attendees,” says Martin Cadden, Grow Mental Health, Regional Manager, North-East. “At Grow Mental Health, we don’t want anyone to feel alone. Sometimes just talking to someone who understands can be the first step to feeling better. Each week in our support groups people experience first-hand how healing, coming together, sharing experiences, and supporting each other, can be.”

Grow Mental Health, which was set up in 1969, has recorded a 400% year on year increase in demand for services since the pandemic began. Delivering a national network of peer-to-peer support groups to local communities through a tailored 12-Step Recovery and Growth program, the group is delighted with the launch of this exhibition, documenting its members’ stories.

“We would encourage all of our Louth customers to take a minute and read these empowering stories of recovery and hope when in our bus stations over the coming weeks,” added Adrian O’Loughlin, Bus Éireann, Senior Regional Operations Manager, East. “We hope this partnership initiative promotes positive mental health and raises vital funds for Grow Mental Health”.

For further information about the partnership or the services provided by Grow Mental Health visit www.grow.ie. or the Grow Mental Health Infoline is 0818 474 474