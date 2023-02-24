Richard hangs up his oars and donates boat and kayak to Dundalk Sub Aqua Club

Richard Mc Geough, right, who has donated a river boat and kayak to Dundalk Sub Aqua Search and Rescue Unit with club PRO Chris O Donnell

When Richard McGeogh from Dillonstown decided to put away his oars he knew what to do with his inflatable 4.6m river boat and a kayak – he donated them to Dundalk Sub Aqua Search and Rescue

As someone who had got years of enjoyment on the water, he is very aware of the valuable work carried out about the club and knew that his boat and kayak would get a good home, where they could be of use in promoting water safety.

Dundalk Sub Aqua Search and Rescue Unit are very appreciative of his donation and intend to get a number of their divers trained up in the use of the kayak to level 2 kayaking thanks to Richards donation.