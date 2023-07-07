Ribbon Runway raised almost €5,000 for North Louth Hospice

The volunteer models, many of whom are breast cancer patients, who took part on the Ribboh Runway fashion show organised by Alison McCabe of Breastcare by Alison in aid of the North Louth Hospice and Homecare Foundation

Alison McCabe of Breastcare by Alison presenting the proceeds of the Ribbon Runway fashion show to Mary Mulholland and Brenda Brennan of the North Louth Hospice and Homecare Foundation

The very successful Ribon Runway fashion show organised by Alison McCabe of Breastcare by Alison in Dundalk Golf Club earlier in the summer has raised €4,840 for the North Louth Hospice and Homecare Foundation.

The fashion show proved a hugely empowering night as the swimwear and beach range from Breastcare by Alison were modelled by ladies who all had personal experience of a breast cancer diagnosis.

Local boutiques Ruby Nu, Sheba, Ozone and Carraig Donn also participated in the event.

Alison recently presented a cheque for the proceeds to representatives of the North Louth Hospice while the models got together to celebrate the fashion show’s success with coffee and cake in Dundalk Golf Club