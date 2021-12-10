RIAI Gold medal for firm co- founded by Dundalk architect

Architects John Tuomey and Sheila O'Donnell who were presented with the RIAI Gold Medal for the Lyric Theatre, Belfast

The firm of architects founded by John Tuomey, who spent much of his youth in Dundalk, and his wife Sheila O’Donnell have been awarded the Royal Institute of Architects Ireland (RIAI) gold medal for the Lyric Theatre Belfast.

The couple, co-founders of O’Donnell + Tuomey, were presented with the prestigious award by RIAI President Ciaran O’Connor FRIAI on Tuesday.

The RIAI Gold is the highest honour in Irish Architecture and has been presented by the RIAI since 1934 for a design of exceptional merit by an RIAI architect, in Ireland or internationally.

Among those who congratulated them were President Michael D Higgins, who highlighted the importance of architecture saying “That is an invaluable gift to society, and a great responsibility for all those charged with the creation and construction of the edifices which define our landscapes.”

Ciaran O’Connor FRIAI, RIAI President also congratulated the couple and their colleagues as well as their clients from the Lyric Theatre on what he described as “this outstanding building – a worthy recipient of the RIAI Gold Medal.”

This is the second RIAI Gold Medal for O’Donnell + Tuomey who were previously awarded for the Ranelagh Multi-Denominational School.

John inherited his fascination with the built environment from his father, also John, who worked as an engineer with John Paul construction.

The family settled in Dundalk where his father, who had worked on projects such as the Harp Larger Brewery and the Ecco factory, set up office in Crowe Street.

A past-pupil of the Marist. John studied at the School of Architecture in UCD where he met his partner Sheila, who is originally from Co Limerick.

They founded O’Donnell + Tuomey in 1988 and the practice now has offices in Dublin, Cork and London. It has an international reputation for its engagement with complex urban situations and sensitive landscapes.

They have completed schools and university buildings, theatres and cinemas, community centres and social housing, art galleries and libraries in Ireland, the UK and on the European mainland.

Winners of more than 120 awards, their completed schemes include the regeneration of Dublin’s Temple Bar (with Group 91) and its Irish Film Institute and National Photography Centre, The Glucksman Gallery in Cork, Irish Language Cultural Centre in Derry, Lyric Theatre in Belfast, Photographers’ Gallery and LSE Student Centre in London. They have exhibited six times at the Venice Architecture Biennale.

They are working on a new cultural quarter under construction at the Olympic Park in East London, including new buildings for V&A East Museum and Sadler’s Well Dance Theatre, and a number of social housing projects for Dublin City Council. Other projects include an Academic Hub and Library for TU Dublin at Grangegorman, the Swords Cultural Quarter, and a new School of Architecture for the University of Liverpool