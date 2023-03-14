Rewarding Louth’s excellence in Enterprise at annual awards

Winner of Best Established Business - SeaPark Consultancy, and overall winner of the awards. Donal Geraghty and his team will represent Louth in the national finals.

It was the perfect end to Local Enterprise Week 2023.

Business owners and managers from all across the county gathered on Friday afternoon at The Monasterboice Inn for the Louth Enterprise Awards.

Against a picturesque snowy backdrop, the event was hosted by Local Enterprise Office Louth, and the excitement and energy was palpable as business owners gathered to celebrate the achievements of local entrepreneurs.

The event was officially opened by Cathaoirleach of Louth County Council, Cllr. Conor Keelan.

Hosted by LMFM’s Gerry Kelly, the awards ceremony featured a keynote interview with co-founder of STATSports Sean O’Connor. He shared insights into building a global business, personal and professional growth and how to innovate to stay ahead of the competition.

Following Sean’s interview, MC Gerry Kelly announced and interviewed each of the Louth Enterprise Award winners for 2023.

PortAMod were named as winners of the Best Start Up Award. Established back in 2021 by Donal McLoughlin & Tom Condon, PortAMod manufactures and supplies high quality modular buildings from their purpose-built manufacturing facility in Collon. Their buildings are used extensively in education, healthcare and commercial settings. Since it’s foundation just two years ago, the company now employs 15 staff and are planning to expand by doubling their facility size and increasing their staff numbers further in 2023.

The Innovation Award was presented to Donal Quinn of ENSO. Donal has developed an online platform aimed at making sustainability planning easy and accessible for SME’s. Using the ENSO platform, businesses can benchmark their sustainability, improve and communicate it to customers who care. Launched in 2022, the company is primarily focused on supporting small food and drink businesses in Ireland, with plans to expand into the UK market.

Jackie and Peter Joliffe of The Crafty Fox in Drogheda scooped the Sustainability Award. The Crafty Fox is an online and retail store based in Drogheda since 2011. The business sells a wide range of fabric, craft & haberdashery products as well as running in-person classes and workshops for crafters. Sustainability is at the heart of their business. From reducing energy usage in their premises, to improving delivery methods, stocking threads and ribbons made from recycled materials and offering over 20,000 products in plastic free packaging, The Crafty Fox team are continuously striving to improve sustainability and are a model for many other businesses.

The title of Best Established Business was awarded to SeaPark Consultancy, founded by Donal Geraghty back in 2014. SeaPark Consultancy is a leading Business Intelligence consultancy offering innovative and unique solutions for all Digital Transformation needs. Donal has developed a number of transformation tools which significantly reduced the time and cost involved in data migrations for users of SAP software. Based in the Regional Development Centre in Dundalk Institute of Technology, Donal has expanded SeaPark Consultancy to provide it’s to clients in Ireland, UK, Germany and Denmark including the HSE, Lego and Atlas CopCo.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, SeaPark Consultancy was announced as the overall winner of the 2023 Louth Enterprise Awards. Donal Geraghty and his team will now go forward to represent Louth in the National Enterprise Awards finals in The Mansion House, Dublin on 1st June.

"Enterprise is crucial to the health of the economy here in Louth. Our role in the Local Enterprise Office is to advise and guide SMEs across the county to help them grow and create jobs. Local Enterprise Week may be over, we are always here to help and support local businesses,” said Sarah Mallon, Coordinator of the Local Enterprise Week for Louth. “Visit www.LocalEnterprise.ie/Louth/ReadyTo to discover the many ways that we can help your business.”