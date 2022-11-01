Revised fare structures may ease pressure on Louth commuters

Local Fine Gael TD, Fergus O’Dowd, has welcomed an update received from the National Transport Authority that a revised fares strategy has now been developed to resolve the boundary issues arising from the metropolitan fare moving to the intercity fare structure.

Confirmation was received in June from the Chief Executive of the National Transport Authority, Anne Graham, stating that instead of the NTA extending the short hop zone to further stations, the Authority is examining what needs to be done to ensure that the distance based fare outside the short hop zone is in line with the distance based fare inside the short hop zone.

“The strategy will require funding to be committed before the implementation of the strategy can proceed and the NTA have confirmed to me that they are now in discussions with the Department of Transport seeking PSO funding for 2023,” said Deputy O’Dowd.

“It’s positive to see that the NTA have now progressed this strategy and it is before the Department for funding”.

He says he will be pressing the relevant Ministers within the Department to deliver a successful outcome and provide much needed relief to commuters in East Meath, Drogheda and up along the northern line.

“The current rip off commuters are experiencing on the Northern Line is completely unacceptable and it is essential that a fairer price structure is introduced as a matter of urgency,” he added.