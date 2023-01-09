Revealed: the number of drivers arrested for driving under the influence in Louth over Christmas

Gardai arrested 28 people for driving under the influence in Louth as part of the Christmas road safety campaign

A total of twenty-eight people were arrested by Gardai in Louth for driving under the influence and drug driving as part of their nationwide Christmas and New Year Road Safety Campaign.

The campaign, which started on December 1 2022 and ended on January 3 2023 targeted the offences of intoxicated driving, speeding, use of mobile phone while driving and non-wearing of seatbelts. These offence types were targeted as evidence shows they are the key contributors to causing fatal and serious injury road traffic collisions.

Nationally, 7,405 checkpoints were conducted and 745 people were arrested for driving under the influence, 136 of whom were arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

In Louth, 28 people were arrested for driving under the influence, including three who were arrested on suspicion of drug driving.