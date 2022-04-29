Revealed: Louth's half million homes

Louth's most expensive house so far this year at €670,000

Six houses in Louth sold for over €500,000 in the first four months of the year, according to the latest figures from the Property Service Regulatory Authority’s Property Price Register.

Louth’s most expensive houses are scattered across the county, although two are in the same townland – Rathgory, Dunleer.

The most expensive was ‘Lothlórien’, Dublin Road, Haggardstown which sold for €670,000. This American-styled home featured specially a commissioned mural in the kitchen, a home gym, a paddling pool with a fountain and double garage with self-contained apartment.

The next most expensive at €665,000 was Dromena Hill in Castlebellingham, a five-bedroom home complete with its own tennis court.

Expand Close Dromena Hill, Castlebellingham / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dromena Hill, Castlebellingham

A home at Templetown on the Cooley peninsula sold for €606,500. Formerly known as ‘Stella Maris’, this property was originally built in 1912 and had been extensively refurbished. It enjoys complete with private access to the Blue Flag beach.

Expand Close Period house at Templetown which sold for €606,500 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Period house at Templetown which sold for €606,500

Two houses at Rathgory, Dunleer topped the €500,000 mark, one reaching €605,000 and the other making €575,000.

Finally, in the south of the county, Toberra House, a beautifully restored farmhouse on 3.5acres at Monasterboice sold for €550,000.

Expand Close Toberra House, Monasterboice sold for €550,000 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Toberra House, Monasterboice sold for €550,000

Not all of the 250 sales included on the register for the first four months reached such eye-watering figures. The cheapest sale recorded was €40,000 for a property in Aghameen Park, Muirhevenamor, Dundalk.