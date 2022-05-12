Return to normality reflected in crime figures as offending increases dramatically

The return to normality and the reopening of the night-time economy have led to an increase in criminal activity, members of the Dundalk Joint Policing Committee heard at their meeting last week.

Figures presented by Supt Charlie Armstrong of Dundalk Garda Station showed a major increase in certain categories of offending for the period up to May 8th compared to the same time last year.

There was a significant jump in the number of the thefts from shops at 122, up from 67 last year, while burglaries had increased from 36 to 45.

Assaults also increased with 30 incidents of assault causing harm, up from 21 from the same period last year, and 61 minor assaults, up from 32.

There were 121 public order offences recorded for the period, compared to 87 last year.

Increased patrols had been put into the town centre following the re-opening the the night-time economy, said Supt Armstrong.

The presentation also showed that there was a fivefold increase in thefts from persons, with five such offences so far this year.

Thefts from vehicles, however, showed a reduction from 21 to 15.

Robberies from establishments doubled to two while there were three people were robbed compared to one last year.

There were 20 incidents relating to the sale or supply of drugs, which was down from 35 last year, and 84 incidents of possession of drugs for own use, which was also down from 139.

There was one fatal road traffic accident so far this year and eight serious collisions, and 38 motorists were detected driving while intoxicated.

Gardai also carried out 236 section 23 searches and 106 searches under warrant under the misuse of drugs act, and 18 in relation to possession of offensive weapons.

Mr Sean Farrell of the PPN requested that for future JPC meetings figures from 2019 would be made available for comparison as it would give a more accurate reflection than those from during the pandemic.