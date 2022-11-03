Return of Drogheda Homeless Aid annual sleepout in December

With the inclement weather we’ve been having, we’re all glad to have a warm roof over our heads.

But spare a thought for those who have to either sleep rough, or move from one emergency accommodation to another.

There is no avoiding the conversation of homelessness and the crisis that has taken hold of Ireland, including our town Drogheda.

Drogheda Homeless Aid is a crucial local charity that has tackled this issue for many years. After a three-year gap, Drogheda Homeless Aid will return to West St at St Peter’s Church to host their Annual Sleep Out and Bucket Collection. The Sleep Out is the largest fundraiser annually for the Drogheda Homeless Aid.

The Annual Sleep Out fundraising event raises much-needed awareness and vital funds to keep their doors open and provide services in the community within Louth and Meath.

The Sleep Out event is a 24-hour event. The bucket collectors will be present in multiple locations in the town. The Flag Day element of the event will start at 9am and finish at 6pm on Saturday December 3rd.

From 6pm until the following day at 7pm, the sleepers - sponsors of the event who would be members of our community, would volunteer and sleep out for 24 hours on West Street.

Drogheda Homeless Aid is appealing to the public to help them make this event their most incredible yet. To help raise €50,000, we need you to sign up as a willing volunteer and undertake the overnight Sleep Out challenge by donating online, shaking a bucket on the day or being a part of the events team for the weekend.

“The emphasis on support for this year’s Annual Sleep Out is more significant than any other event we have ever done. This is due to the increasing costs the charity faces and shortfalls due to the pandemic,” explains Manager of the Drogheda Homeless Aid Tracy McAuley.

”Each year, we impact hundreds of local people who receive the benefit of services provided by the Drogheda Homeless Aid, which includes emergency accommodation, transitional and social housing. We also deliver Meals on Wheels for Drogheda and the surrounding area, providing hot meals and care packages for the elderly and the most at risk”.

The event aims to bring light to a darker issue on the day by hosting entertainment throughout the afternoon with live music and acts and photo opportunities with superheroes and buskers who are local performers contributing their time for free. There is a call for participants and sponsors to contact info@dha.ie

To sign up and get more information on how to help. Volunteers can sign up at Volunteer Opportunity – I-VOL, and people can donate to https://idonate.ie/sleepoutDHA