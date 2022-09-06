Results testament to hard work says Marist principal

“We’re delighted with the high level of achievement considering the difficulties of the past two years,” says Mr Alan Craven, Principal of The Marist.

He’s taking a minute away from congratulating the many students who turned up at the St Mary’s Road School on Friday morning.

“It’s encouraging for us as a school that the results continue to rise and overall we have very satisfied students who are confident that they are going to get their first choices for college or university.”

It is, he says, “a real testament to the work which they did and I want to congratulate the students and staff as they had to cope with Covid which made it a much more challenging Leaving Cert than usual.”

He praised the students who went through “such a disorganised fifth year but didn’t fallback on their grades. The staff had to fill those gaps with online leanring in 5th year and thankfully they had a normal year in sixth year.”

“It was tough, especially in 5th year when everything was online but it good to come back for sixth year,” says Patrick Akinsowon, from Blackrock, who is looking forward to studying computer science in DCU.

“I’m happy out,” says Ryan Wilson from Darver who is also hoping to go to DCU and wants to study business.

Tomas Guinan from Philpstown said he was “very happy” with his results and plans on studying history in Trinity College Dublin. He is one of the lucky ones who has his accommodation sorted, as he will be staying with an aunt.

Simon Toner from Bellurgan was “very happy” with his result and is looking forward to studying architecture at Bolton Street TU, Dublin. He too is fortunate to have his accommodation arrange.

Preston Keating from Stapleton Place says he plans on commuting when he goes to DCU to study primary teaching.

“I’m very happy with what I got, “ says Elayna Watters from Manydown, whose results included a coveted H1 in art. She is planning on doing a PLC at O’Fiaich Institue of Higher Education and then studying psychology at the University of Galway.

Leon Gorman from Coxes Demense was also happy with his results and hopes to be a car mechanic. “It was definitely harder being out of school during the pandemic.”

Killian McLoughran from the Quay has his sights on travelling to the United States next year, saying he would like to do acting.

Darryl Donne, also from the Quay, is another student who doesn’t have to worry about getting accommodation as he plans on studying software development at DkIT.

Muhammed Haider from the Dublin Road is also planning on going to DkIT, where he hopes to study electrical engineering.

“My brother went to DkIT and gave it a good review,” says Ryan Kennedy from St Mary’s Road, who is planning on studying digital marketing and public relations.

“I’m delighted,” says Shauna Ward Rice, who hopes to study PE at Drogheda Institute of Further Education, while John Rogers would like to do a carpentary apprenticeship.