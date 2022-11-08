Restored church bells chime in new era at St.Joseph’s Dundalk

Moninne McCarthy pictured with Dad Charlie following the dedication of the Moninne bell.

Oliver Hanratty pictured with his sister Aisling McGuigan at the dedication of the bells.

It was an historic day at St Joseph’s Redemptorist’s as two new church bells were unveiled by local people with a unique connection to the restoration project.

The story began earlier this year when ten bells from the Dundalk Redemptorist Church were sent off to Taylor & Co Bell Founders of Loughborough in the UK to be refurbished, following 100 years exposure to the elements in the belfry tower.

Initially the plan was was to have the bells returned in time for St Gerard’s Novena this year, but the operation to have them re-hung was delayed by a number of weeks.

The twist in the tale is that although ten bells went over to Loughborough, twelve were sent back, with the addition of two extra bells, to be named ‘Oliver’ and ‘Monnine’, after St Oliver Plunkett and St Monnine, two saints with strong local connections.

At a special ceremony on Sunday last, two parishioners, Oliver Hanratty and Moninne McCarthy had the honour of naming the bells in dedication to St. Oliver and St. Moninne.

A team from RTE’s Nationwide, who are working on a documentary of the fascinating story of the St. Joseph’s church bells, also attended the event, where the twelve bells were named Oliver, Moninne, Maria, Brigid, Teresa, Joseph, Clement, Alphonsus, Michael, Gerard, Peter and Patrick

Fr. Noel Kehoe, C.Ss.R, St. Joseph’s, said it was a “beautiful ceremony, and marks an important moment for the history of the church.”

He extended an invitation to all to view the bells before they are re-installed into the Belfry tower for the next 100 years or more.

With huge local interest in the operation to have the bells restored, the parish team also decided to place some history and photographs on display.