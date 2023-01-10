Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 12.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Residents of Dundalk apartment complex Halliday Mills say their ‘complaints are falling on deaf ears’

Ongoing issues with rubbish, heating and fire alarms

Hallidays Mills on Quay Street is owned and run by Co-Operative Housing Ireland Expand
Bags of rubbish which weren't removed over the Christmas period are attracting rats say residents of Halliday Mills Expand
Spots of mould on a fire alarm in one of the apartments at Halliday Mills Expand
Mould is an issue for a number of residents of Halliday Mills Expand

Close

Hallidays Mills on Quay Street is owned and run by Co-Operative Housing Ireland

Hallidays Mills on Quay Street is owned and run by Co-Operative Housing Ireland

Bags of rubbish which weren't removed over the Christmas period are attracting rats say residents of Halliday Mills

Bags of rubbish which weren't removed over the Christmas period are attracting rats say residents of Halliday Mills

Spots of mould on a fire alarm in one of the apartments at Halliday Mills

Spots of mould on a fire alarm in one of the apartments at Halliday Mills

Mould is an issue for a number of residents of Halliday Mills

Mould is an issue for a number of residents of Halliday Mills

/

Hallidays Mills on Quay Street is owned and run by Co-Operative Housing Ireland

argus

Margaret Roddy

This month marks the first anniversary of the tenants in Halliday Mills getting the keys to what they thought was their dream home but a year later and the dream has turned sour.

While problems with anti-social behaviour including drug taking and late night parties have abated, residents who spoke to The Argus on condition of anonymity say that there are issues that still need to be addressed.

Privacy