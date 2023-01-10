Residents of Dundalk apartment complex Halliday Mills say their ‘complaints are falling on deaf ears’

This month marks the first anniversary of the tenants in Halliday Mills getting the keys to what they thought was their dream home but a year later and the dream has turned sour.

While problems with anti-social behaviour including drug taking and late night parties have abated, residents who spoke to The Argus on condition of anonymity say that there are issues that still need to be addressed.

They claim that Co-operative Housing Ireland, the approved housing body which developed the complex on the former Ard Dealgan site, have ignored their complaints.

“It’s twelve months since we got the keys to move in. Twelve months have gone by and we still have problems,” says one resident.

“I love my apartment and would hate to move anywhere else. I have no problem with my neighbours – there are fantastic people here – but there are issues that aren’t been looked after. We’re being fobbed off.”

He cites the on-going problem of the fire alarms going off in the middle of the night.

“It went off on Christmas night and St Stephen’s night. I felt sorry for people with children who had get them up and out of bed.”

He fears that a “boy who cried wolf” scenario will arise and people won’t leave their apartments when the alarm goes off.

‘“People just look out their balconies to see what’s happening.”

There are not enough bins to cater for the number of people living in apartments, he continued, and with refuge not being collected over the Christmas period, bags of rubbish had built up.

“I was leaving rubbish down one day when I saw two rats.”

“The rubbish was set alight four months ago. Gates were put up around the area where the bins are and you have to use your fob to get in but now people are leaving the rubbish outside.”

He also says that the heating costs are much higher than residents had expected.

“When we moved in we were told that the heating would be a pittance to run. That’s not the case and while I know energy bills have gone up this is very very expensive.”

“I would be spending about €40 to €45 a week on heating and that’s a lot of money go come out of your social welfare payments.”

He says the bill would be higher only he uses blankets to keep warm.

The heating costs are a major concern to another resident, who shares an apartment with his partner.

“We were told that the apartments had Ber A2 ratings but my parents house, half of which dates back to the 1920s, is a lot easier to heat.”

“Heat to air pumps don’t work so well in cold weather so it was costing a fortune to heat the apartments during the cold spell. It was costing us about €20 to €30 a day to run it for for just a couple of hours and event then the apartment wouldn’t be warm.”

“It’s costing us a bomb to heat. Christmas week we put in €80 and that only lasted four days.”

He says that they have noticed mould starting to grow in the kitchen, sittingroom and bedroom of their apartment.

“I had bronchitis when I was younger and the mould starting to affect my health.”

‘“There’s mould in the corridors and hallways and there’s still soot in the hallway from a fire two months ago.”

“There’s been a constant problem with the fire alarms for two or three months. It’s getting families and young children out of their beds in the middle of the night and then we’re being told it’s a false alarm.”

He too has seen rats in the area where rubbish is stored.

He says that while there has been an improvement in regards to anti-social behaviour, he claims that the housing co-operative is not listening to residents’ concerns about the condition of the complex.

“Our complaints are falling on deaf ears.

​​Housing body defend their operations and procedures

In response to the issues raised by residents at Halliday Mills, Co-operative Housing Ireland have issued the following statement:

“The fire system is monitored 24/7, supported by our building services team, a professional ‘key holder’ service, and is maintained and managed by a national ‘flagship company’ with specific expertise in fire protection, detection, training, and consultancy. Every alarm activation is responded to appropriately. To support members a fire safety and awareness workshop took place late last year and fire safety leaflets delivered to households.

As with all developments – including new ones – there are ongoing repair needs which has included addressing minor dampness in corridors. Ventilation is key particularly during the winter months. It is important when drying clothes indoors that windows/vents are opened.

The apartments have a BER A2 rating and are extremely well insulated with highly efficient air-to-water heat pumps. To support members we produced a short video to assist them in operating the new technology. We are experiencing a global energy crisis which is impacting on everyone’s household costs.

We are constantly looking to improve services to members, and this has included the introduction of a locked gate to the bin storage and a call out from a pest control operator. There was no evidence of pests and bins are collected twice a week and inspected regularly.