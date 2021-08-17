Residents appeal for safety works at notorious bend

LOCAL residents are calling for emergency safety works to be carried out on a notorious bend at Tubberfin, Donore, before someone is killed. It follows a dramatic and harrowing three days when there were two serious accidents at the same location.

They say there have been eight crashes at the spot in the last decade and more, since the road was upgraded in 2008.

‘The new stretch of road was completed in 2008 and has ever since been a speedway for all sorts of motorists. Even by adhering to the speed limits currently in place, most cars coming around the bend are unable to keep within the white line. When the weather conditions are anything but dry, vehicles do not get away with approaching the turn at speed, especially if another car happens to be coming in the other direction. This usually ends in a collision,’ Liam Reilly, who lives close to the bend, revealed.

‘If Meath County Council were to check the record of every time a signpost or a bollard has been replaced at this particular bend, they would find the numbers staggering. I do not have a photographic record of every incident but what I have I believe should be sufficient to warrant an immediate response to what is a fatality waiting to happen.’

He has written to the council and local politicians following the latest incident.

‘On August 6th, 2019, I was sitting in my kitchen when I heard a very loud bang. It is a very unfortunate situation that I immediately knew what had just happened. As usual I went outside my gate hoping that what I was about to see what not going to be anything that would be on the 6 o'clock news! In this incident a car had come around the corner and went into a spin and hit the lorry that was parked and then hit an oncoming car. The passengers from both cars were taken away in an ambulance but luckily no serious injuries were incurred. The road was closed for the best part of 4 hours with 4 fire brigade, 2 Garda cars and an ambulance at the scene. Later that day there were two more separate incidents in the exact same spot.

‘On Sunday August 8th, 2021, I heard a crash and then screams as a girl along with 2 of her friends were trying to get out of their overturned car. They were lucky to escape without any injuries. On Tuesday August 11th I arrived home around midday to find that a girl had hit the electricity pole across from my house (which had to be replaced that evening by the ESB). In the car with her were her 2 children of ages 1 and 3. They were incredibly lucky not to have been killed.

‘Myself and my neighbour have counted 8 incidents in the last two years involving cars coming around the bend,’ he added.

Meath CC have inspected it, but Liam says something must be done to slow traffic in the area.

He has provided all his evidence to the authorities and wants to see action taken before it costs a life.