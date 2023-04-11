Residents’ anger at Bellewstown quarry extension by Meath County Council – ‘a truck every two and half minutes’

“Every avenue possible” explored to appeal decision

Aerial view of lands at Bellewstown adjacent to the proposed quarry development and new road and hub plan.

There is widespread anger and disappointment amongst residents of Bellewstown, Co Meath at the news that Meath County Council has granted permission to the proposed Kilsaran Quarry and Road Development, which which would see trucks leave and return to the site almost 400 times a day – that's one every two and a half minutes.

Bellewstown Environmental Protection Group recently held a community meeting in relation to the Kilsaran Proposal, with locals expressing ‘disappointment, disbelief, and frustration’ at the decision, but stating it is not the ‘end of the road’.

"Obviously we are extremely disappointed with the Council having apparently ignored all the objections raised by over 70 local people about the whole area suffering a massive increase in heavy goods vehicles on local lanes and the effective damage to - or destruction of - local protected structures, not least the historic monument that is Beamond Bridge,” said Jon Pierson, Secretary of Bellewstown Environmental Protection Group.

The planning application has been conditionally granted seeking to increase the extraction at the quarry by three times, to 450,000 tonnes per year over a 25-year period.

This would mean an increase from the current rate of 64 truck movements a day to 186 – or one every two and a half minutes – and that is doubled with the return journeys.

The application also seeks to build a new 1.7km road from the quarry through farmland and onto the Hilltown Great road, around 1km from the Beamond Bridge.

‘We live close to the Kilsaran quarry at Annagor and every quarry truck leaves a trail of fine dust in its wake,” said local resident Norbert McCabe.

"This airborne dust and the diesel fumes pose a serious health hazard to local residents, road users and to the truck drivers themselves. The frequent washing of the road shows that the quarry operators are aware of the amount of dust that comes off the trucks”.

Local Duleek/Bellewstown Cllr Stephen McKee says he is also opposing this development on behalf of local residents on the basis that the intensification of quarrying at the site would have a negative impact on the quality of life of local people and on the local environment.

‘The proposed development would adversely impact the rural and agricultural character of the area and would lead to a huge amount of extra trucks using narrow country roads,” added Cllr McKee. “This would have a knock-on impact on other areas too, including Duleek and Julianstown, where road safety is already a serious concern. I will be discussing all options with local residents on the next steps.'

The group is proposing several courses of action to still halt the development, including appealing to An Bord Pleanála, engaging a Consultant Planner to advise on technical and procedural planning matters, a Legal Planning Specialist to undertake a Judicial Review in the Court process and growing membership of the Bellewstown Environmental Protection Group to raise annual funds for pursuing a successful outcome in the long term.