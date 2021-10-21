Residential plans at Carroll Village granted permission by Louth County Council

Louth County Council has granted permission for a change of use from retail to residential at Carroll Village, Longwalk, Dundalk.

Kaikora Limited has received the go-ahead for the change of use of existing ground floor vacant retail units circa. 626m2 to 2 one-bed apartments and 3 two-bed apartments; and to include connection to existing services, bin and bike storage and all associated site works.

Meanwhile, Marval Power Limited has got the go-ahead for a rooftop solar photovoltaic installation on the existing roof totalling 272.4sqm and all associated site works and ancillary services at Seafood Processors Ltd., t/a Morgan’s Fine Fish, Ardaghy, Omeath.