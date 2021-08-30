Report that almost a fifth of Dundalk’s commercial premises are vacant doesn’t reflect town centre experience

Dundalk’s Town Centre Commercial Manager Martin McElligott has taken issue with the latest GeoView report which found that almost a fifth of Dundalk’s commercial premises are vacant.

The report, released last week, found that commercial vacancy rate in Louth was 14.7% in June 2021, higher than the national average of 13.6%

The GeoView Commercial Vacancy Rates Report commissioned by GeoDirectory and prepared by EY Economic Advisory also stated that Dundalk had the highest commercial vacancy rate at 19.4% while Ardee had the lowest at 16.8%.

Dundalk's vacancy rate of 19.4% for the second quarter of 2021 had increased from a rate of 18.5% for the same period last year.

According to the report 11.9% of commercial units in Louth are classified as providing Accommodation and Food services.

However, Martin says that that report isn’t reflective of what the BIDS team is seeing on the ground.

He acknowledges that the pandemic has resulted in some businesses closing but points out that several new ventures have opened up in recent months.

“I can only speak for the town centre and while it was inevitable with COVID that we would see some people dropping over, but overall we are steadily improving and the long term forecast is strong for Dundalk Town.”

“If you take Clanbrassil Street as a slice of the town centre, the vacancy rate has dropped from 5.6% to 4.7%. That is a really positive result.”

He argues that the town didn’t lose that much due to pandemic but has legacy issues which need to be resolved and he is confident that these will be redressed in the next two or three years.

Martin also took issue with the way in which the report is compiled as Geohive uses data from An Post and the Ordinance Survey Ireland based on commercial delivery addresses.

The report was carried out in June when the hospitality still had to fully re-open.

“There were a lot of businesses that were operating behind closed doors so basing it on postal deliveries wasn’t accurate as some businesses didn’t get mail deliveries because their shutters were down.”

He feels that the report doesn’t give an accurate reflection of the town centre and says that the current report being compiled by the Heritage Council’s CTCHC Health which is due out later this month will give a better indication as to how Dundalk is faring.

“The last report in 2018/19 found that Dundalk had simply to much commercial property and many of this over supply was not fit for purpose in a modern commercial society so there is a whole chunk of defunct stock that should be repurposed in usage other that commercial activity.

