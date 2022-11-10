Report published on Drogheda Implementation Plan progress

The Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee TD, has published the first biannual Progress Report on the Government’s plan to improve community wellbeing in Drogheda and its surrounding areas. This plan was published by Government in July 2021 in response to the Scoping Report into Community Safety and Wellbeing in Drogheda, completed by Mr. Vivian Geiran, former director of the Probation Service, and commissioned by the Minister for Justice in response to rising concerns regarding crime and fear of crime in Drogheda.

The Progress Report published on Monday by Minister McEntee highlights progress against each of the actions in the Implementation Plan up to the end of June 2022.

“The Government is committed to improving the safety and wellbeing of the community in Drogheda. Improving community safety is not just a matter of policing crime – it is about ensuring that the range of State and community services that contribute to people’s wellbeing are working together in a coherent manner,” said Minister McEntee. “The cross-Government responsibility to deliver on the actions contained in the Drogheda report is clear – and I am encouraged by the progress we have made so far”.

As previously reported, a number of urgent funding and resourcing needs have been met, including €230,000 funding to the Red Door Project, a vital service for those affected by drug and alcohol use in Drogheda, which will help with counselling, family support and additional harm reduction services in the town.

Additional teachers have been provided to three schools identified in the Drogheda Scoping Report for a fixed term of five years, which will provide the schools with stability in resources to develop their capacity to respond to the needs of students and provide for better outcomes in the medium and long-term.

At a local level, the Drogheda Implementation Board is the core driver and co-ordinator of the activities outlined in the Plan, while the Department of Justice provides national oversight to ensure strategic direction, action planning and the delivery of the Drogheda Implementation Plan.

“The publication of this Progress Report is an opportunity for the people of Drogheda to see the work that has been undertaken since the publication of Vivian Geiran’s Scoping Report last year,” said Michael Keogh, Independent Chair of the Drogheda Implementation Board. “Not only does it outline what has been done, it gives next steps and timelines so that people can also see what will be done”.

Government departments alongside local statutory and community agencies are continuing to work collaboratively on issues raised in the Scoping Report, and progress continues to be made on the delivery of actions since June 2022.

This update is the first of a twice-yearly progress report on the Drogheda Implementation Plan,

providing updates on actions and timelines to the end of June 2022.

“I believe that the supports provided across areas such as youth services, health, further education and community development will have a meaningful impact on the quality of life for people in the town,” added Minister McEntee.

“The collective, multi-agency approach to community safety adopted in Drogheda is at the heart of the great work that is happening there. We must continue that momentum as we focus on the road ahead and our goal of building a better future for all in Drogheda.”

The Drogheda Implementation Board is supported by the Department of Justice and hosted by LMETB. If you would like to find out more about the Drogheda Implementation Board go to

www.droghedaimplementationboard.ie or email implementationboard@lmetb.ie.