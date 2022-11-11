Report finds that it takes an average of 42 weeks for Council to re-let vacant dwellings

The average turnaround time to get a council house re-let is over six months in Louth.

The average time that it takes for Louth County Council to re-let a house is 42 weeks from when it is vacated to when a new tenant moves in, while the average cost of doing up a property for re-letting in 2021 was €17,856.

That’s one of the facts which are contained in the latest annual report by the National Oversight and Audit Commission (NOAC), the independent body with oversight of local government.

The NOAV has examined the performance of the State’s 31 local authorities in 2021 across forty two separate indicators covering eleven areas, including housing and planning.

Louth is not alone in experiencing longer times and rising costs for property re-lets.

The report finds that “re-letting time and associated costs have again increased. Although COVID-19 has impacted here, NOAC notes that there has been a steady rise in re-letting costs since recording of these indicators began in 2014.”

According to the report, Louth County Council had a housing stock of 4,030 at the end of 2021 - having added 78 new houses and sold 25 properties during the year.

The vacancy rate for council housing housing stock was 2.08 per cent.

The report also found that 292 private rented properties had been inspected in 2021, with 100 per cent of of these found to be non-compliant. Just 21 dwellings were deemed to be compliant, including those originally deemed non-compliant. In total, the Council carried out 305 inspections, including re-inspections.

In Louth, 68% of homeless adults in emergency accommodation were long-term homeless.

The local authority carried out inspections of 7.93% of new buildings.

During 2021, 94 planning decisions made by the Louth County Council were appealed to An Bord Pleanala, with 75% of the local authority's decisions being upheld.