Repairs will allow Redemptorists bells to peel again

A major operation has got underway this week to remove the bells from St Joseph’s Redemptorist Church, Dundalk, so that they can be transported to England for much-needed repairs.

The hundred year old bells have been silent for the past year after an inspection revealed that there was extensive corrosion due to the salty sea air.

A team of experts from the world-renowned John Taylor and Company foundry from Loughborough, Leicestershire began the delicate process of removing the bells on Monday morning.

This is actually the second time that the company has repaired the bells, as they were extensively damaged by fire shortly after the St Alphonsus Road church was completed in 1892.

The twelve bells were so badly damaged in the bell tower blaze that two of them were melted down to repair the others.

The remaining ten bells were re-commissioned in 1921.

As part of the on-going restoration at the church, an inspection carried out last year revealed that the steel frame supporting the bells was excessively corroded, with the upper tier of the bell frame in a particularly critical condition.

It was because of this that the bells were silenced last year.

Fr Noel Kehoe, C.Ss.R Adm, St Joseph’s says that the repairs will also see the two bells that were lost being re-instated.

"We only had ten chiming bells which meant that when they peeled, two notes were missing.”

"All the bells have names so these two new ones will be called Oliver and Moninne.”

The works will also include repairs to the original clavier and other mechanisms as well as the replacement of the entire framework with a new galvanised steel structure.

It is hoped that the work will be completed by the end of September and that the bells will be re-commissioned at the St Gerard’s Novena in October