Rents continue to rise in Louth amid housing shortage

Rents in Louth were on average 9.4% higher in the first quarter of 2023 than a year previously according to the latest report from Daft.ie.

The average listed rent in the county is now €1,554, up 143% from its lowest point, reflecting the very low availability of properties to rent.

At the time of going to press there were just 17 properties available to rent in Louth on Daft.ie and one of those was in a retirement village.

Nationally the year on year increase was 11.7%, making it the sixth consecutive quarter with a double digit increase, although the report notes that it represents a slowdown from the previous year.

In Louth, renters are paying an average of €1,031 for a one bedroom apartment, an increase of 4.8%, with the biggest increase, 6.6% in the rent being asked for a two bedroom house, which is now an average of €1,253. The average rent of a three bedoom house has jumped by 5.9% to €1,440 while the cost of renting a four bedroom house is now €1,647, up 5.5%. Only at the top end of the market has there been an increase, with a 1.2% drop in rents for a five bedroom house, which is now €1,881.

In most cases, renters were paying more for their homes than if they were paying a mortgage.

The dearer rents in Louth reflects the trend in the Dublin commuter counties, where rents rose 10.2% year-on-year, reflecting very low availability - just 105 homes were available to rent on May 1, up slightly on a year ago but one quarter the level seen in the late 2010s.

The rental crisis is reflected in the numbers of people on Louth County Council’s housing list which stood at 5,061 at the end of April.

A total of 273 people had presented as homeless to the local authority between March 20 and April 19, including twelve individuals with children and nine couples with children in Louth.