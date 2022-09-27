Renewed calls for safety measures on Dundalk to Greenore road

Protesters in Bellurgan have blocked traffic as part of their campaign for increased road safety measures.

There were renewed calls for safety measures to be put in place to prevent speeding on the R173 Dundalk to Carlingford Road in north Co Louth, particularly where it passes the primary school in Bellurgan.

The issue was raised at last week’s public meeting of the Dundalk Joint Policing Committee by Michael Muckian of the Cooley Community Alert, who praised the work which the gardai had been doing with additional speed checks but wondered if there was enough staff to continue doing this.

He also pointed out that when speed counters were put in previously, they were ineffective as they had been erected in areas where motorists were slowing down.

He noted that there had been a three car collision the previous weekend and that there was increased traffic around schools, with dangerous parking and manoeuvres becoming an issue at Bush. Classes were also being accommodated in Cooley GAA Complex.

Local resident Kevin Cullen wanted to know what the situation was regarding getting speed camera vans in Bellurgan.

He was told by Supt Charlie Armstrong that the allocation of speed camera vans was dealt with on a national level and it is normally down to statistics around accidents, etc.

Director of Service Paddy Donnelly said there had been a lot of engagement with the gardai to improve traffic safety in the area.

The R173 has “motorway traffic on a regional road and is one of the busiest roads in the country.”, said Cllr Antoin Watters.

He said that residents were not asking for bumps and ramps everywhere but greater ‘buy-in’ was needed from the Council.

While the protests at Bellurgan had so far not being successful, he said “we’re not going away because all our children go on this road and use the facilities in Bellurgan and Cooley and we need something to be done about it.

“I don’t want to be getting a phone call to say that somebody has been knocked down because that's not how it should be, it shouldn't be reactive.”