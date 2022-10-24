Remembering Rory: Drogheda mum honoured by Irish President

Rory Staunton was just 12 when he died of sepsis after a cut on his arm.

Orlaith (O'Dowd) Staunton and her husband Ciaran will be honoured by President Michael D Higgins in Decemeber.

A Drogheda woman and her husband have been awarded the Presidential Distinguished Service Award for the Irish Abroad for 2022.

Orlaith Staunton, who is the sister of Louth TD Fergus O’Dowd, and her husband Ciaran are the co-founders of End Sepsis; the Legacy of Rory Staunton, founded in 2013 as the Rory Staunton Foundation for Sepsis Prevention, after their son Rory died from undiagnosed sepsis in their New York home.

The 12-year-old had grazed his arm in 2012 playing basketball and tragically died four days later.

He is buried in his mother’s hometown, alongside his beloved grandparents.

Speaking to the Drogheda Independent this week Mrs Staunton says the award is bittersweet: #

“You are nominated because of the lives you may have saved, but the one life you wanted to save, you couldn’t, because you weren’t aware of the signs of sepsis at the time. It’s bittersweet,” says Orlaith.

“It’s good to know our work is being acknowledged and we are making a difference, but every day is a struggle.”

Fine Gael TD Deputy O’Dowd spoke fondly of his sister and brother-in-law, and of course his nephew Rory.

“I'm extraordinarily proud of my sister Orlaith Staunton and her husband Ciaran who were chosen as one of the recipients of the Presidential Distinguished Service Award for the Irish Abroad for 2022,” said Deputy O’Dowd. “Orlaith and Ciaran have done an incredible amount of work to end sepsis following the death of their beloved son Rory in 2012. We all miss Rory immensely”.

Their organization END SEPSIS Rory Staunton Foundation is the leading sepsis advocacy organization in the United States

The couple was given the news of their award in a letter from Ireland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney.

"I am honoured on behalf of the President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins, to inform you that you have been chosen by the Government of Ireland to receive a Presidential Distinguished Service Award for the Irish Abroad.

“The Award, which was established in 2012 and is awarded annually, recognizes the distinguished and sustained contribution to Ireland, Irish communities abroad, and Ireland’s international reputation by people resident abroad.”

Minister Coveney said the awards’ ceremony by President Higgins will take place at Áras an Uachtaráin in Dublin in December.

“I am especially pleased that you have been selected to receive the Award under the category of Charitable Works. The central and significant role played by you in setting up the Rory Staunton Foundation in the wake of the tragic death of your young son, Rory, and the resultant laws which have been passed, has had a far-reaching impact,” added Minister Coveney.

"Your work has undoubtedly saved thousands of lives and will continue to impact on future generations. The award is well deserved and I am delighted to see your efforts recognized in this very special way at a national level.”

The couple’s older child Rory was a bright and active 12-year-old, living with his mum, dad – a native of Mayo – and his younger sister Kathleen, in Queens, NYC.

The Stauntons didn't initially pay much attention to the two plasters on Rory's arm when he arrived home from school on March 28th, 2012. He had fallen while diving for the ball during a basketball game, and Rory's gym teacher had applied the plasters to the seemingly innocuous cut.

Four days later, Rory was dead.

Sepsis is a disease which is relatively unknown but results in up to 250,000 deaths each year in the US, and up to 7,000 in Ireland.

Ciaran and Orlaith made it their lives’ work to spread awareness of the condition, preventing more needless deaths through their work with the foundation.

Thanks to legislation introduced following their campaigning, 16,000 lives are estimated to have been saved in the US between 2015 and 2019, and September 13th has been named World Sepsis Day.

“As Minister of State for the Diaspora, I am delighted that each year we recognize, through the Presidential Distinguished Service Awards, the work and achievements of members of Ireland’s diaspora.

“We are very proud of the impact our global family continues to have all over the world and the recipients of this Award demonstrate between them the remarkable diversity and richness of Ireland’s diaspora,” said Colm Brophy, TD, Ireland's Minister of State for Overseas Development Aid and Diaspora upon the recipients’ announcement.

“The President’s Awards highlight and celebrate in a very special way the achievements and the diversity of the global Irish family and I very much look forward to meeting this year’s recipients when they travel to Ireland for the awards ceremony hosted by President Higgins later this year.”