Regeneration benefits not visible some fifteen years after plans were agreed for Muirhevnamor and Cox’s Demesne

Progress under historic ‘regeneration’ programmes for Muirhevnamor and Cox’s Demesne was debated at the monthly meeting of Dundalk Municipal District last week.

Once a buzzword for the improvement of Dundalk’s largest housing estates, Muirhevnamor and Cox’s Demesne, the merits of regeneration were queried by councillors at their first meeting of the new year

Cllr. Kevin Meenan said he had come across an edition of The Argus from fifteen years ago, which he said had highlighted the regeneration programme.

"We are fifteen years on from that, when we were approved for a regeneration scheme, and the houses haven’t got better. They are probably a lot worse now.”

He added: “In terms of Muirhevnamor, if that was up and running again, it would definitely take away a lot of the burden on housing maintenance. It would have a beneficial impact on the rest of the town as it would lessen the demands on the resources we do have.”

He called for the council to look again at the regeneration of the Muirhevnamor area.

Cllr. Meenan called for the scheme to be up and running again, “looking at the social and infrastructural projects in the area.”

Councillors were told that the local authority will look again at the potential for energy efficient works, and possibly at the bungalows.

Cllr. Edel Corrigan said there had been a public consultation carried out with local residents for the ‘uplifting’ of Cox’s Demesne, and asked if there was any update on this.

"I understand we are many years away from the regeneration programme Cllr.Meenan mentioned, but that is how long local people have been calling for works to be carried out.”

The meeting also heard the council have a funding application into the department for Patrick Tierney Crescent in Cox’s Demesne for upgrading works.

This will include upgrading the road and footpaths at Patrick Tierney Crescent out on to the Ecco Road, and are awaiting word on funding.

Cllr. Corrigan added that it seemed to be the case that some of the houses in the street would be benefitting from the works, and others would not, saying that they are “like night and day.”

Cllr. Sean Kelly agreed, adding “It will mean neighbours living side by side for fifteen years, one will get work done, and next door will get nothing.”’

The council were told that there was a wide area not marked out originally, and the department were keen to rectify that. He said they have raised the other houses with the department, but did not think works there would be included on this housing scheme.

Cllr. Maeve Yore thanked the council for repairs carried out on lights at the entrance to Aura Swimming Pool, which she said is now “a lot safer for people coming in and out.”