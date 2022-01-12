Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 6.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Regeneration benefits not visible some fifteen years after plans were agreed for Muirhevnamor and Cox’s Demesne

argus

Progress under historic ‘regeneration’ programmes for Muirhevnamor and Cox’s Demesne was debated at the monthly meeting of Dundalk Municipal District last week.

Once a buzzword for the improvement of Dundalk’s largest housing estates, Muirhevnamor and Cox’s Demesne, the merits of regeneration were queried by councillors at their first meeting of the new year

Privacy