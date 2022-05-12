Redmond family overwhelmed by response of fundraiser

Gabrielle Bolger with Hollie, Deaval and Leonard Kiernan at the Corderry Orchard Blossom Walk in aid of The Irish Red Cross Ukraine Appeal. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Lily Farrell, Síofra Carolan and Natalie McArdle at the Corderry Orchard Blossom Walk in aid of The Irish Red Cross Ukraine Appeal. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

David, Amy and Katherina Halpenny at the Corderry Orchard Blossom Walk in aid of The Irish Red Cross Ukraine Appeal. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Mate Usz, Mary McArdle and Kathleen Brennan at the Corderry Orchard Blossom Walk in aid of The Irish Red Cross Ukraine Appeal. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Avril and David Redmond at the Corderry Orchard Blossom Walk in aid of The Irish Red Cross Ukraine Appeal. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Angela Cassidy with Ryan and Alex Walker at the Corderry Orchard Blossom Walk in aid of The Irish Red Cross Ukraine Appeal. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Gillian Redmond with Judith, Hannah, Katie and Ella McClements at the Corderry Orchard Blossom Walk in aid of The Irish Red Cross Ukraine Appeal. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Louise and Jane Byrne at the Corderry Orchard Blossom Walk in aid of The Irish Red Cross Ukraine Appeal. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

All roads led to Corderry at the weekend as the Redmond family opened the gates of their farm to the public for an Apple Blossom Walk to raise funds for the Irish Red Cross Ukraine Appeal.

Beautiful spring weather made it the ideal day out with music, crafts, food, and flower stalls, pony rides, children’s crafts and treasure hunt – and of course the opportunity to walk among the blossoming apple trees.

“We’re absolutely blown away – people were incredibly generous,” says Gillian Redmond.

It was her dad David, who planted the apple trees over 30 years ago, that came up with the idea as he wanted to do something to help the people of Ukraine, as they have had seasonal workers from there working on the farm over the years.

The event raised €14,166 for the Irish Red Cross Ukraine Appeal.

“It’s way beyond our wildest dreams,” says Gillian. “We really want to thank everyone who came along and all those who helped out, especially all our friends and neighbours.”

They are particularly grateful to Knockbridge Vintage Club who brought along old machinery both days and to the ladies from the club who hosted children’s craft activities, as well as the musicians Scale Force, Stedfast Shoes Brass Band, Cúchulainn Celtic Strings, and Dundalk Ukulele Strummers, whose playing added greatly to the enjoyable atmosphere, and to Pelican Promotions who donated a marquee.

Natalie from The Pony Party Company and Eoghain of Lannliere Honey donated their proceeds from the day.

Neighbours also helped out with stewarding and directing traffic.

“We couldn’t have pulled it off with all the help we got from people,” says Gillian. ”Everyone really did row in and helped out.”

“We have a great group of neighbours, friends, family and new friends who selflessly gave of their time and we cannot thank you enough.”

The weekend proved so popular that they have already had requests from people wanting to know if they will holding a similar event next year.

Gillian jokes they will have to recover from this year’s event first but adds that they will be running ‘picking your own’ days for summer fruit from the June Bank Holiday weekend.