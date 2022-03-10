Redemptorists create ‘humanitarian corridor’ for people feeling Ukraine

The Redemptorist Order has established a “humanitarian corridor” to deliver emergency supplies and funds to people feeling Ukraine, according to Dundalk based Fr. Noel Kehoe C.Ss.R.

“Irish Redemptorists like so many other citizens and groups are deeply perplexed by the unfolding tragedy being inflicted on the Ukrainian population as the Ukraine courageously defends itself from an inexplicable war unleashed by Russia,” said Fr. Kehoe.

He explained that the Redemptorists in the Ukraine are immersed in local communities and have opened their houses and churches as sanctuaries for displaced families crippled with fear and anxiety.

Present in Tschernihiv in the north of Ukraine and Berdyansk, in the east of Ukraine, and Lviv as well in several locations close the Polish border, the Redemptorists, are offering shelter, food, and medical support. At border points with Poland, Redemptorists in the Ukraine and parishioners are offering nourishment both physical and spiritual as families seek refuge in neighbouring countries.

“The Redemptorists in Poland have established a humanitarian corridor to help deliver emergency supplies and funds. The Redemptorist Provincial in Poland is playing a leadership role in a coordinated approach to welcoming Ukrainian families as they flee the war, helping them towards shelter, food, and integrated support. In Slovakia, the Redemptorists have made their monastery in Kostlna available to host fleeing families who will cross from Ukraine to Slovakia.”

Speaking at Saturday’s prayer vigil for peace in Dundalk , Fr. Noel Kehoe C.Ss.R. said,

“Once again, the global community has been shocked by the assault on human dignity. For over eight years, the Ukranian people, have been threated and assaulted with 1000’s of lives already lost. Now, a full invasion of the Ukraine, an illegal war wreaks havoc on our European brothers and sisters bringing untold devastation and suffering, death, injury and displacement. We as a people stand with our Ukranian brothers and sisters in their right to nationhood, in their right to self-determination, in their right to peace and prosperity. We support those who bravely defend their towns and cities and nations. We stand in solidarity and prayer with their anxious fears, sufferings and loss and pray for a just peace, for an end of the fighting, bombing and forced migration.”

“Our hearts ache for the people of Ukraine and so today, as we pray, we pledge our human, moral and material support for the Ukranian.”

He added that in emergency situations like this, it is important to have secure networks on the ground to ensure aid reaches those in need in a co-ordinated way. The Redemptorists are appealing for financial support. If you would like to support our Solidarity with Ukraine campaign, donation can be made in person at the Redemptorist Monastery Reception, by telephone (042 9334042), online www.redemptoristsdundalk.ie/ukrainian-donation or by post Ukraine Appeal, Redemptorists, St. Joseph’s St. Alphonsus Road, Dundalk.