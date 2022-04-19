Red letter day for Dundalk troops serving in Lebanon

Minister Patrick O'Donovan reviewing troops who are preparing to serve in Lebanon at an event in Aiken Barracks last week

It was a red letter for Dundalk based soldiers preparing to serve on United Nations peacekeeping duties in Lebanon next month as a Ministerial review was held at Aiken Barracks.

Minister of State at the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform with responsibility for the Office of Public Works, Patrick O’Donovan T.D., conducted the formal review of the Defence Forces contingent – the 120th Infantry Group - who will leave in the coming weeks for service with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). The UNIFIL mission continues to represent Ireland’s largest overseas deployment.

In total there are 74 members of the 27 Infantry Battalion who are joining the mission.

Speaking during the review the Minister said, "The tradition of UN Peacekeeping is about saving lives and ensuring others can enjoy the gift of peace. Peacekeeping goes to the heart of who we are as a country and the role we play at the UN.”

The Minister went on to say, “Participation in peace support missions comes at a price, a price that is being paid today by Irish peacekeepers serving in hostile environments and bearing the burden of separation from loved ones … The commitment that our personnel make across the world could not be made without the support of their families.”

In his speech, the Minister also referred to war in Ukraine confirming that “Ireland is resolute in its solidarity and support for Ukraine and that Ireland will continue to provide strong political and practical support to Ukraine and to the Ukrainian people seeking protection in Ireland”. The Minister in reference to extensive public and community support for Ukrainian refugees said that “while we face our own challenges which are many, let us continue to open our hearts and homes to the Ukrainian people fleeing the terror being waged upon them”.

Noting that there are twenty (20) female personnel deploying with the 120th Battalion, the Minister said “Irish women peacekeepers are an essential asset to all peacekeeping missions where they undertake the same roles under the same difficult conditions, as their male colleagues. The promotion of a strong gender perspective is a key element in all of Ireland’s peacekeeping operations. It is important therefore that female participation in the Defence Forces continues to increase, so that this can be replicated in peacekeeping contingents.”

The Minister concluded his remarks by wishing troops of the 120th Infantry Battalion, under the leadership of Lieutenant Colonel Denis Hanly, a safe and successful mission

Ireland has a long and well-regarded history of participation in overseas missions mandated by the United Nations since 1958. In that period, Defence Forces personnel have completed approximately 71,000 individual tours of duty in overseas missions.

The 120th Infantry Battalion will deploy to UNIFIL with 347 personnel, 9 Maltese and 338 Irish personnel. The Irish personnel are drawn from 29 counties across Ireland, including Louth.