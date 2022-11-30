Red Door puppet workshop looks ahead to St Patrick’s Day parade

There was a wonderful sense of anticipation and excitement in West Street recently as thousands poured into Drogheda to witness some fantastic local performances that were part of the switching on of the Christmas lights and the arrival of the Santa Claus in his magnificent red suit.

Crowds like that hadn’t been seen since last March for the St Patrick’s Day parade, and thoughts of that very event were uppermost in people’s minds last week, even on a crisp day in November!

Earlier in the day over at The Red Door Centre on the Dublin Road there was a similar sense of anticipation as representatives from seven local community groups and organisations awaited the arrival of Caoimhe Dunn of Dunn Create who was running a three-day workshop in Giant Puppet making.

These fantastic workshops were sponsored by My Streets Drogheda and drew together these groups to make huge moving statues that will be part of this years Saint Patrick’s Day Parade.

Over the course of the weekend Caoimhe guided the groups through the process of making these giant moving puppets so that the participants could go and facilitate their own workshops for their own organisations and for any other organisations that would be interested in participating in this years parade.

The puppets which are based around the six murals that embrace the ancient Mythology of the Boyne and have become a wonderful addition to the town for locals and tourists alike. The murals and the hugely successful Lú Festival of Light couldn’t have happened without the support of the Love Drogheda BIDS team and the local Arts Centre. The puppets will complement these initiatives and become focal points for this years parade.

The project is the brain child of local community activist Rose Dunne, who first approached Drogheda Festival’s Committee over three years ago with the concept when they took over the running of the parade from the previous committee.

After popping in on Saturday, Sarah Taaffe, chairperson of parade, said she was delighted that Rose’s plan had finally come into fruition.

“I’m just so proud to be part of this day. When Rose first approached us we were very impressed with her vision and even though COVID disrupted the time frame she never gave up.,” explains Sarah. “These monumental creations will be a fabulous addition to the parade. What is especially pleasing is that these groups have never participated in the parade before. As a Committee we have pledged to the people of the Drogheda, South Louth and East Meath area to make the parade one of the best outside of Dublin. After all Saint Patrick returned to Ireland up the banks of the Boyne and we need to embrace and celebrate these things!”

Speaking on behalf of My Streets Drogheda who kindly sponsored the workshops, Michael O’Dowd, praised Rose’s dedication to the task and for knitting together so many local organisations for this initial Community Arts project.

“We’re also very excited to be working with the Drogheda Festival’s Committee on this years parade,” he added. “These puppets can all be branded Made in Drogheda and that is so important. There was tremendous work carried out by Rose, Caoimhe and all the groups who participated. “

Rose herself was full of praise for all the supports she received from My Streets, The Drogheda Festival Committee, Love Drogheda BIDS and the Arts Centre. In addition she wanted to thank the management of the local groups who provided volunteers for the project. “There were representatives from Ablevision, Boomerang, DIFE, Louth Meath Autism Support Services, Moneymore, Presentation School Ballymakenny and The Red Door at the workshops,” she said proudly.”It was such a pleasure to see all these groups come together and have some great fun over the weekend making these wonderful puppets. We now have a group of facilitators who can go out into the community and bring these skills to other groups who would like to get involved and this is the most fulfilling thing. I’d really like to thank Gabi and Stephen of the Red Door for being excellent hosts for the weekend and Louise, Pio and Joanne for kindly giving up their art room free of charge for the workshops.”

Rose is currently looking for funding for the next stage of the project which will see Coaimhe return in early February for some more workshops. She will hopefully get some good news later on this week. Anyone interested in getting involved should contact Drogheda Festival’s Committee on their Facebook page.