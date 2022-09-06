Red Door project at the heart of Recovery Month in Louth

Jane and Gabby took part in the wak for Red Door Recovery Month.

Red Door counsellor Joanne O'Dwyer and some of the lads who walked for Recovery Month.

The Paws 4 Thought walk as part of Recovery Month at the Red Door was a huge success.

Recovery Month aims to promote awareness and understanding around substance misuse including alcohol and drugs.

The Red Door project on the Dublin Road is a central part of the campaign in Drogheda and key worker Orla Walsh explains the importance of highlighting awareness.

“At the Red Door we see Recovery Month as very important event to bring our service to the community and highlight the services that we offer.

We are very excited with the line-up of fantastic activities we have for the month of September 2022.

Our events include guest Speakers like Fr Peter Mc Verry, Sandra Lotsy and Alan Colon. The Red Door CE participants are undertaking a ‘One million steps for Recovery’ campaign to help build awareness of the recovery journey.

Throughout the month, we will are running our Paws4thought campaign asking people to post a picture of their pet in purple to show their support for people in recovery and help break the stigma of addiction as animals see the person not the addiction.

Keep an eye on our face book page for pictures and events throughout the month of September and show your support for Recovery month and The Red Door project by following our Recovery Month journey and sharing our events and activities with your friends.

We believe in the power of community and believe that recovery from addiction is possible. During the month of September we champion people in recovery and look to the community to support us to reduce the stigma that makes recovery more difficult”.