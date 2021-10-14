Recent heavy traffic around town shows how reliant we are on cars

Since the re-opening of schools and the gradual return to work places by some, the volume of traffic in and out of the main routes in town have returned to pre-Covid levels.

Now almost daily there are long queues of traffic on the Dublin, Newry, Castleblayney, Ardee and Carrick roads both in the morning and evening, with tailbacks on some of the roads stretching for a mile or more.

All of this is coming at a time when constantly we are reminded that we need to reduce our use of the car in the interests of global warming.

Inevitably it seems we are going to face additional taxes on the fuel we use to run our cars and additional taxes on fuel guzzling vehicles all of which will be designed to encourage us to use the car less.

It is a daunting prospect and one that will take some getting use to for currently we jump into the car at the slightest whim and for without questioning if we need to use the car.

All of us make trips into town that are not always necessary and if we sat down and thought about it we could reduce our trips into town by a quarter, even half.

Yet if we are to prepare for the day when fuel costs, tax, and perhaps tolls on the roads into town are all introduced to reduce our car journeys, we have to ensure that planning is put in place to make sure that there is adequate public transport available for those who cannot walk or cycle.

Such a service is not currently available in Dundalk and it is probably fair to say that for such a large town, with a population spread over a wide area, we have a very poor public transport network.

Undoubtedly that is because the car was always the most convenient and reliable transport, and consequently there has been little or no investment in a public transport system.

That is going to have to change for residents living in estates that are currently mushrooming on all the roads leading to town will need the service of a good public transport system.

Whether that will be fleet of buses providing a frequent service or a light rail system the planning must start now and not when cars are forced off the road.