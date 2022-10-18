Rathmullen Road and Marlay’s Lane earmarked for better travel

The Rathmullan Road and Marley’s Lane areas of Drogheda have been included in Minister Eamon Ryan’s transformative Pathfinder Projects, aiming to bring more public transport, walking and cycling options to our villages, towns, and cities by 2025.

This Pathfinder Project will be delivered by Louth County Council and will create a safer and more sustainable transport link between local schools, healthcare facilities, and sports and leisure facilities along Marley’s Lane and the upper part of Rathmullan Road, to the town centre of Drogheda, in line with the 15 minute Neighbourhood concept.

The scheme will also provide a link to the town for people living along the scheme in the multiple housing estates, and to connect with Drogheda Town Centre, as well as Bus and Train stations along the R132. The Project will play an integral part in connecting residential areas, town centre, educational premises and an existing Boyne River Path, which provides a critical linkage for cyclists commuting to work and schools in Drogheda Town Centre.