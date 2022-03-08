‘Ram’ raid on Retail Park with LSPCA to the rescue!

It was a ‘ram raid’ with a difference at a local coffee shop when the LSPCA were called to rescue a wandering sheep that had made its way to Dundalk Retail Park.

Reports of a young male ‘fleecing the place’ turned out not to be true, but it was still a struggle to convince him that he was a bit too far from home!

“I got a call that a ram was looking through the window at himself at Homestore+More in Retail Park.” said Fiona Squibb, LSPCA Inspector.

"But when I arrived he ran off and went round by Costa, a very kind man was helping as I ran after him. We got him into a corner but he then banged through the door and ended up inside the cafe!”

There was ‘consternation from all inside’ she adds, as they attempted to get him moo-ved off the premises.

"I had a dog lead with me, looking back I’m not sure how it was going to help, but in the end we got it around his neck to try and get him safely off the premises. Luckily there was a farmer there who knew the right way to lift him, which definitely helped.

Eventually the ram was “cornered and caught” said Fiona, much to the amusement of Costa diners.

“Thanks to the guys, he was delivered in to my van, where he just stood there looking at me. He was definitely very lost the poor thing.”

Having contacted the Department of Agriculture, she discovered he belonged to a farm on the Lower Point Road.

"He had wondered quite a bit from home, but thankfully we were able to trace the owner,’ and he has since been happily reunited and is thankfully back on home turf.