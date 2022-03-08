Louth

‘Ram’ raid on Retail Park with LSPCA to the rescue!

Olivia Ryan

It was a ‘ram raid’ with a difference at a local coffee shop when the LSPCA were called to rescue a wandering sheep that had made its way to Dundalk Retail Park.

Reports of a young male ‘fleecing the place’ turned out not to be true, but it was still a struggle to convince him that he was a bit too far from home!

Privacy