Raising ambition for the National Hub Network with M1 Skillnet

Robert Murray, Drogheda Chamber President on behalf of M1 Drogheda Chamber Skillnet, Siobhán Finn, National Hub Network Manager CEAI, Damien English TD Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail Gary O' Meara, Chairperson CEAI & CEO of Meath Enterprise and Carol Gibbons, Head of Regions & Local Enterprise, Enterprise Ireland.

M1 Drogheda Chamber Skillnet, in cooperation with L&D Skillnet has secured funding for the development of a training, skills, research and competency framework, to be rolled out across the national enterprise hub network.

This project, supported by Skillnet Ireland, with industry insights and expertise from Drogheda and District Chamber and the Learning & Development Institute, formerly known as the Irish Institute of Training and Development (IITD), aims to identify current skills and knowledge gaps within the role of the Enterprise Manager and Hub employees, with the long-term objective of developing an educational programme to build capability, growth, and ambition across the Enterprise hubs.

Damien English, Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment said: "It has never been more important to build supportive environments for our people and our enterprises to flourish, so the announcement of funding to identify the future skills and education needs of the national hubs network is very encouraging. Our hubs are amazing places for businesses to start up, scale and grow, and they also offer great places for people to co-work and to work remotely from. I’m delighted to see M1 Drogheda Chamber Skillnet, L&D Skillnet and the CEAI working together on this important move to ensure the right skills will be in place to deliver an excellent and consistent hub and enterprise centre experience for all users.”

Robert Murray, Drogheda and District Chamber, highlights the importance of this initiative; "Providing bespoke learning & development solutions to our members through M1 Drogheda Chamber Skillnet has been absolutely essential during the pandemic period, with individuals across all sectors and industries focusing on skills improvement in order to adjust to new ways of working. As the evolution of working continues at pace, we are excited to work on this national skills project with CEAI. We understand the importance of working together across hubs, networks and chambers to deliver on regional opportunities as part of the national project."

This research will inform a menu of skills requirements, training programme solutions and mentoring opportunities to be put in place for upskilling the National Enterprise Hub Managers and employees and will be deployed in close collaboration with the Community Enterprise Association Ireland (CEAI) and the Western Development Commission (WDC).

It is the ambition of this project that the outcome of this research would be a contemporary, digitally positioned, compelling framework which would provide Enterprise Hub staff with the skills to influence enterprise at a local level across their enterprise hub, coworking and remote working locations nationwide.

This Training Skills Research and Competency Framework will build on the existing QHubs, Quality Standards Framework for the National Hub Network, which aims to build and drive quality and capability across the Hubs.

Sinead Henaghan, CEO of The Learning & Development Institute and promoter of L&D Skillnet states “We at L&DI are delighted to be a part of this research collaboration, which puts the enterprise hubs at the core of regional and national business development. We hope, by bridging these key skill gaps and building enterprise hub talent capability, that this will foster innovation and growth within the SME community”.

This project will directly impact the success of regional and national enterprise. It will address the changing talent landscape across the National Enterprise Hub Network, reduce carbon emissions, increase hub collaboration and be the catalyst for innovation and commercial growth for these business communities.