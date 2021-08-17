Rail review sparks new station questions

THE reopening of Dunleer train station - or relocating it to a diferent location - as well as a new station north of the Boyne Viaduct, could form part of a debate on rail services scheduled shortly.

Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan, has confirmed that a rail review will commence and matters raised by Deputy Fergus O’Dowd could form part of that process.

The TD had asked if discussions have taken place within the department or if any third party has made contact with his department in respect of the possible reopening of the Dunleer train station to cater for mid-Louth commuters.

And if any discussions have taken place about a much needed train station on the north of the Viaduct Bridge in Drogheda.

‘I am not aware of any discussions between Iarnród Éireann, or other third parties, and the Department on the matter the Deputy has queried,’ the minister stated.

‘In the coming weeks work will begin on an all-island Strategic Rail Review and that Review will consider all options in relation to the inter-urban and inter-regional network and issues such as those referred to by the Deputy could form part of that consideration. There will be a public engagement process as part of the Review and I would certainly encourage public representatives, and all other stakeholders, to put their views forward as part of this Review,’ he confirmed.