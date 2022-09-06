Quick thinking Dundalk residents help avert major blaze

Neighbours took action after a caravan parked outside a house in Doolargy, Dundalk, caught fire

Quick thinking residents in a Dundalk estate helped prevent a blaze spreading when they raised the alarm and doused gas cannisters after a caravan parked outside a house went on fire.

The incident happened outside a home at Doolargy Avenue, Muirhevnamor, around 6am on Saturday.

A man in his thirties was arrested a short time later on suspicion of criminal damage and released without charge, with a file being sent to the DPP.

The caravan, which was parked in the driveway of the home, was completely destroyed in the fire. Quick-thinking neighbours alerted the family inside about the blaze and assisted in their evacuation before dousing gas cannisters close to the caravan in water before the arrival of the fire and rescue service.

The caravan was completely destroyed and there was significant damage caused to the front of the house.

Dundalk TD Ruairí Ó Murchú, who attended the scene following the fire with chairperson of Dundalk Municipal District, Cllr. Kevin Meenan, praised the efforts of neighbours.

He said: ‘This could have been a lot worse than it already is, if it was not for the quick thinking of the neighbours who alerted the family to the fire and then doused the gas cannisters with water before the fire service arrived.

‘In addition, I understand the fire service had to disconnect the mains gas from the property such was the risk to the house, and neighbouring properties.”

‘I would ask anyone with information to bring it forward to Dundalk Gardaí’.