Queen’s historic visit to Ireland was another step in the normalisation of relations between our countries recalls Dermot Ahern

Former Minister for Foreign Affairs Dermot Ahern meeting Queen Elizabeth during her 2011 state visit to Ireland

As former Minister for Foreign Affairs Dermot Ahern has met many world leaders and heads of state, including both Queen Elizabeth ll and King Charles lll.

He met with the Queen when she attended an event hosted by the British Embassy at the National Convention Centre Dublin during her historic state visit to Ireland in May 2011.

Having being heavily involved in the Peace Process, the former Fianna Fail politician was among the 2,000 guests who had been invited to attend the event, which was also attended by President Mary McAleese, along with representatives from sport, culture, politics, entertainment, charities and business.

“I saw her visit as yet another step in the normalisation of relations between our countries,” he wrote at the time.

“Nearly 25 years working as a public representative has shown me that for this area to prosper properly, we need all the allies we can get, particularly those closest to us.

“Seeing Queen Elizabeth reverently bowing her head, having laid a wreath in memory of past Irish heroes, showed to me how far we all have travelled over the last three or four decades.

“The Queen put it very well when she clearly acknowledged the suffering on all sides."

He said that when he listened to her words, he recalled attending a memorial service for victims of 1993 Warrington bombing, when he was humbled by the reaction of the bereaved families.

Mr Ahern, who was Minister for Foreign Affairs from 2004 to 2008 and subsequently Minister for Justice, Equality and Law Reform until his retirement in 2011, told The Argus he has met with the then Prince Charles “a good few times”.

"I remember having a really good conversation with him when he attended the service for Tim Parry and Johnathan Ball, the two young boys killed in the Warrington bombing.”

“I had travelled in my role as Chairman of the British – Irish Inter- Parliamentary Body”

“We had a good conversation but it was a very sad occasion” he said, adding that he had found the Prince to be ‘quite personable”.