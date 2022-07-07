Quads destroying historic cross border walking route

Cllr. John Reilly highlighted the historic cross border walkway where quad bikes are being used

North Louth Councillor John Reilly highlighted concerns about teenagers riding quads along the road in the border area of Dungooley.

Cllr Reilly said the quad problem is “particularly bad on a cross border walking pad on the Ring of Gullion.”

"This is a beautiful area close to the historical Urney Graveyard and is a stop off on the Ring of Gullion walkway. The walkway continues into the village of Forkhill.”

Cllr Reilly said that great efforts had been put into promoting the walkway and historical graveyard over the last twelve months.

He added “It is definitely not a suitable track for quad bikes. This point has also been echoed by the SDLP councillor, Mr Pete Burns, who also holds a deep interest in the area and wishes to promote tourism and walking trips.”

Cllr Reilly said: “it is the responsibility of parents to supervise their children and if they have purchased one of these quad bikes, it is of great importance that they do not take it on public roads” or cause destruction at a heritage site.