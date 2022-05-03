‘Pure vandalism’: Diesel sludge dumped by fuel smugglers leaks on to road

A cube of dumped diesel sludge leaked onto the road at Dungooley Cross in north Louth

The latest dumping of two cubes of toxic diesel sludge, which leaked out on to a road in north Louth last week, has been condemned as “an act of pure vandalism.”

Councillor John Reilly described the dumping of the cubes, which were filled with the remnants of laundered diesel, as “totally reckless.”

“In the early hours of Wednesday last two cubes were recklessly dumped close to Dungooley Cross in Kilcurry."

“Quite literally, the contents of the two plastic IBC cubes ruptured on being discharged from the vehicle causing the sludge to disperse across the road and soak in across the hedgerows.”

The north Louth hit out at vandals for dumping the discarded toxic waste in “ a beautiful area close to the Forkhill river and ancient graveyard of Urnai.

He pointed out that this incident was particularly reckless with Louth County Council facing a potential clean up bill of €2500.

The environmental concerns arising from the dumped diesel sludge were also a concern for people living in the area, said Cllr, Reilly.

“The long term effect to the ground water table will be unknown as the local people in the area source their water from private wells.”