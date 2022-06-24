Pupils from Louth school donate their Communion money to charity

Pupils from Sandpit NS embraced their charitable side when they donated their communion money to two local charities.

The children voted to split the money between The Gary Kelly Cancer Support Centre and Temple Street Children’s Hospital, donating €310 to both charities.

Michael McEvoy, teacher for the second class students said, “I just read through with them what the different charities did and they just did a little vote.”

The 26 students brought anonymous envelopes into school containing money they wished to donate.

“They’re a kind little bunch so they are very thoughtful,” added Michael, “they were eager to do it. And the parents are incredibly supportive of it too.

“It’s something that’s done in school usually with communion classes or sometimes confirmation, just depending on the year, so I dropped a little hint. But the kids were very much on board from the start.

“The reason they picked Temple Street is because a number of children in the school had been to Temple Street at some stage or in the history of the school.”

Ann from The Gary Kelly Centre said, “Sandpit NS have been firm supporters of the charity since 2004. They were one of the first schools that ever had a fundraiser for us and we’re so grateful and touched that the school and the community continue to think of the charity.

“Each child gave money from their own first communion money, which is a huge, generous gesture. The children were absolutely lovely that we met with and across the board they just wanted to help people that needed help.”