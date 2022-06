Cllr Pio Smith enquired if consideration has been given to a public park in North Drogheda.

Chief Executive, Joan Martin has confirmed there are plans in place for the addition of a park on the North side of Drogheda, following an enquiry from Cllr Pio Smith.

Once the Port Northern Access Route gets over the line, the park is expected to follow suit.

While there has been minimal movement on the progress report, Ms Martin explained that it is taking longer than anticipated, adding she would prefer not to put a timeline on the project.