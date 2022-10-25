Public inquiry would have been held had children died instead of elderly

Had children rather than old people in nursing homes died during the COVID-19 pandemic, a public inquiry would have been held by now, Louth Fine Gael TD, Fergus O’Dowd, stated in the Dail last week.

"The fact is 23 of these thousands of deaths in Ireland happened in a nursing home the HSE took over. Exceptional issues arose in Dealgan House that drove the HSE to move in and take it over. There was a complete collapse of the system there, including healthcare and governance. There was an appeal at one stage to bring in the Army.”

“The Minister cannot sit there and deny that if these were children, we would have had our inquiry by now.,” Deputy O’Dowd continued. “That is a fact. It seems that because these were older people and because many of them would had dementia and were probably in the end stage of life, somehow this does not matter to the Government. It must matter. The Minister must find a way. We spent billions of euro fighting Covid, rightly and properly, but he has spent nothing on investing in finding a solution to this issue.”

Minister Donnelly objected to his comments and Deputy O’Dowd agreed to withdraw them, saying “I am not charging the Minister personally with that at all. What I am saying is that if these were children, we would have had the inquiry because public opinion would have demanded it.”

Age had nothing to do with the issue of an inquiry, Minister Donnelly told him.

“I have met the families from Dealgan House and I have committed, and am happy to reiterate that commitment, to assist them in seeking answers to what happened to their loved ones. They have every right to that.”

“The difficulty we all face as legislators, in this one example, is we all know there are multiple ongoing court cases. A voluntary process is difficult because I imagine those who we would want to be involved will take legal advice that says, "You are in court; therefore, do not participate in anything." What, then, do we do? We potentially move to a statutory investigation. Again, this is something that can be looked at but we all just need to be clear ourselves. We know statutory inquiries often tend, as Deputy Kenny said, to enrich one group of people and not get answers for the people who matter most.

Minister Donnelly I am trying to find some mechanism that delivers for the families without it taking years of their lives and potentially failing them, which a formal statutory inquiry could result in if we get it wrong.

Deputy O’Dowd has also welcomed amendments to the legislation which he says “will be key in ensuring better governance and accountability in nursing homes,”

“It has been clear for some time that the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) under their current powers are not equipped to detect, manage and respond to risks in a timely manner, in particular where there are clear health emergencies,” he said.

He welcomed the amendments which are in response to a number of key recommendations in the COVID-19 Nursing Home Expert Panel Report, published in August 2020. The additional powers which will be provided to the Chief Inspector of Social Services will enhance compliance across nursing homes.

“I have been calling for the introduction of mandatory reporting to HIQA for years, particularly throughout the pandemic which brought many of these serious issues into sharp focus.

“The proposed legislation aims to improve the powers available to the Chief Inspector and increase staffing capacity. Fundamentally, this will be pivotal in enhancing the overall quality and safety of care provided to residents.

“I have been extremely vocal on the need for a public enquiry into the circumstances at Dealgan Nursing Home during the initial COVID-19 wave. This is essential,” concluded Deputy O’Dowd.