Public Health experts appeal to public to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and Flu

With hospitals and GP practices across the north east coming under pressure, the HSE is urging people to get their flu and COVID-19 vaccines.

“The surge of respiratory illnesses in the community is putting significant pressure on our health services across the region,” Dr Lois O’Connor, Consultant in Public Health Medicine, HSE Public Health Area A said. “We can reduce this burden by staying at home from work, school and crèche if you are sick, and getting your flu and COVID-19 vaccines.”

The IMNO reported that there were 12 patients on trolleys in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda on Friday morning.

According to the HSE Operations Report, there were 17 patients with COVID-19 being treated in the hospital on Thursday evening, including two in ICH/High Dependency Unit

“We are seeing very high levels of respiratory viruses including flu, COVID-19 and RSV. If you have respiratory symptoms please stay at home. As schools and childcare facilities reopen this week we also ask parents and guardians to keep their children home from school/crèche if they are sick.”

Dr O’Connor said that it is not too late for people to get the flu vaccine or COVID-19 booster, adding that it was “especially important for those at higher risk including older people, people with chronic health conditions, people who are pregnant, and young children.

“Flu and COVID-19 are caused by two different viruses and require two different vaccines. You can get the flu vaccine and COVID-19 booster vaccine at the same time. Those aged 18-49 can now get their second COVID-19 booster vaccine.”

He also urged people to help prevent the spread of respiratory illness by staying at home from work, school or crèche if they or their child is sick, and avoiding visits to vulnerable or elderly people when sick.

It is advised to wear a mask, especially in confined spaces like public transport, to maintain good hand hygiene, to cover the mouth and noise with a tissue when coughing or sneezing.

The importance of adequate ventilation in indoor settings, including opening windows and doors where possible to reduce the transmission of respiratory viruses, was also highlighted.

The HSE says that Emergency Departments continue to be extremely busy due to the unprecedented combination of very high levels of flu, COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses in circulation. They are appealing to people seeking medical care or assessment to consider all options before going to a hospital Emergency Department. Urgent patients will always be prioritised for treatment and care.

They are asking people to seek advice from their local pharmacy, to contact the GP out of hours service if needed or attend a minor injury unit.