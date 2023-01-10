Public can vote for Louth mural to win Best Street Art in the world

One of the DRAWDA murals of Étaín by Nina Valkhoff is nominated for the Best Street Art of 2022! Photo: Jenny Callanan Photography

One of Drogheda’s iconic street art murals is in the running for a prestigious global art competition, and is asking local people to show their support to get them the top prize.

Street Art Cities is celebrating the most popular street art across the world, as voted by the largest street art community in the world, and Drogheda’s very own DRAWDA mural of Étaín by Nina Valkhoff is nominated for the Best Street Art of 2022!

“We are delighted we have been nominated, and we hope everyone is Drogheda will put us on the map and vote for us,” says one of the lead curators of the project Dee Walsh. “It couldn’t be easier to vote – download the app; it only takes a minute and we could win this amazing award.”

Voting closes on January 21st and the app Streetartcites is available for Apple or Android, with more details here

DRAWDA, is a multi disciplinary public art programme (a collaborative project between Droichead Art Centre, and LoveDrogheda B.I.D.S with lead curators Dee Walsh and Brian Hegarty

This mural is one of six in the Drawda Urban Art Trail for more details on the project and you can see all the murals, with information on the artists and designs here

DRAWDA is funded by the The Arts Council / An Chomhairle Ealaíon under In the Open | Faoin Spéir, Louth County Council, LoveDrogheda BIDS and Town & Village Accelerated Measures funding and supported by The d hotel, Murtaghs of Drogheda and Colourtrend Paints.