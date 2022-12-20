Pte Sean Rooney was second Dundalk soldier killed in Lebanon

Private Michael McNeela from Lisdoo, Dundalk who was shot dead at a checkpoint in Lebanon in 1989.

The family of Pte Sean Rooney are not the first Dundalk family to suffer the heartbreak of having a son killed while on duties overseas.

It’s almost almost 34 years since Private Michael McNeela from Forkhill Road, Lisdoo was killed in South Lebanon.

Pte McNeela was only 21-years-old when he was killed on February 24 1989 as he manned at checkpoint at a crossroads in the village of Haddathah when it came under heavy machine-gun fire from a compound that was controlled by the so-called South Lebanon Army. He was hit in the chest by a 12.7mm heavy machinegun round and died shortly afterwards.

He was the only son of John and Kathleen McNeela and was also survived by his sisters Julie, Eileen and Fiona.

He had joined the Defence Forces on November 10 1986 and served with the 27th Infantry Battalion, Aiken Barracks.

Like Pte Rooney, he was on his second tour of duty with the United Nations when his life was cut short. He had previously served in Lebonan in 1987.

In September 2021, the picturesque Riverside Walkway along the banks of the Castletown River close to his home was re-named in his honour.