Proud day for Monastery NS as six of the best return in victory

Monastery NS, Ardee was delighted to welcome back six of their past pupils to their recent school assembly. The boys pictured were part of the Louth U16 squad, which won the Gerry Martin Cup in August with a comprehensive 5-11 to 1-12 victory over Meath.

All six represented Monastery NS during their time in primary school and left with an impressive haul of medals, winning the Division 1, McArdle Cup (League) and Corn Bhliain Mhuire (Championship) in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Success has continued in the school with victories in 2020 and again in 2022 after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The boys’ visit and kind words of encouragement has given the school’s current crop of players an added impetus as they set out to win the Cumann na mBunscol silverwear for an unprecedented sixth time in a row.