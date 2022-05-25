Proud day as community first responders honoured by Mayor

Mayor of Drogheda James Byrne was on hand recently to honour and thank local frontline workers who dedicate their time, usual on a voluntary basis, to saving lives and helping in the community.

“I was honoured to be invited by the National Ambulance Service to present medals to a number of groups of Community First Responders from across the North East in the Boyne Valley Hotel,” said Mayor Byrne. “This was to recognise their continued support to the National Ambulance Service and particularly they way they responded throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and they are true heroes and it was only right that their wonderful civic duty was recognised in this way.”

The groups - including the Boyne Fishermen's Rescue & Recovery, Duleek CFR and the Meath Coast CFR among others - respond to emergency calls at all hours of the day and night, taking risks and making many personal sacrifices along the way.

“Meath Coast CFR is delighted to have participated in the award ceremony in Drogheda, where together with regional colleagues in the CFR network, our volunteering throughout the pandemic was recognised and celebrated,” said a spokesperson from Meath Coast CFR. “Eight of our fantastic volunteers were awarded medals of recognition and certificates, from the National Ambulance Service, & CFR Ireland, for our contribution during the COVID 19 pandemic”.

Duleek CFR also said it was a proud day for their members.