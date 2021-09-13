Protest outside the Dail over Ardee bypass

FRIENDS of Ardee Bog intend to deliver a petition and hold a Silent Vigil outside the gates of Dáil Éireann on Wednesday, September 15th at noon as part of a Climate Rally organised by Extinction Rebellion Ireland on the day the Dáil resumes. The petition has over 10,555 signatures.

“Friends of Ardee Bog (FAB) and Extinction Rebellion (XRI) are calling on the Minister for Transport and Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan TD, to uphold the law and confront the Climate Emergency by stopping Ecocide, embracing the Rights of Nature and halting the N52 Ardee Bypass from being built through Ardee Bog and its supporting habitat,” they say.

“We are calling out the disconnect between the government’s words and lack of Climate Action. The message is clear: Ireland declared a Climate Emergency in May 2019. We want to know; Why is the Irish government now building a road through a bog and a designated Flood Zone? “

They claim Irish Curlews, “feed and possibly nest” where the proposed road is to be constructed

The 10,500 signatures include local residents and international supporters; Rebecca Solnit, Robert Macfarlane, Dara McAnulty, Saoirse McHugh, Alice Maher, Manchán Magan and Mary Colwell.

The Irish Peatland Conservation Council (IPCC) says “Ardee Bog is the very last and most easterly raised bog within County Louth and the Republic of Ireland.”

The Louth Wetlands Identification survey designated Ardee Bog as National Grade B importance.They add, “The proposed N52 Ardee Bypass, on its present course, will destroy the habitat the Curlew depend on for feeding and possibly nesting. If they remove this, they will disappear forever from Ardee Bog. We cannot let the Irish government build a road through this designated Flood Zone. If Ireland is serious about being a climate leader, we need to stop the N52 Ardee Bypass on its present route.” an XRI spokesperson said.

Anne Lennon from Friends of Ardee Bog led the local Curlew Survey in 2021. She says “We are running out of time. Curlews are on the brink of extinction in Ireland. We have a moral obligation to protect the habitat that supports Curlew and other native species such as Lapwing, Bats, Irish Hare, Owl and so on. They need this ecosystem to survive.”

The issue of the bypass was raised at the recent Ardee area council meeting and it is hoped An Bord Pleanala will make a decision soon on the project.

The proposed route will need a certain amount of extra land, but could be underway at the end of next year,