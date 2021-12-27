Property tax row erupts as Council report €1m hole in 2022 housing maintenance budget

Louth County Council are around €1 million under budget for housing maintenance in 2022, the local authority heard at their December meeting.

Cllr. Tomas Sharkey referred to the Annual Services Plan 2022, where he said housing maintenance was €2.42 million spent, and nothing listed for next year.

"I would like it listed in this document how much we intend to spend, or the target for public expenditure on local authority stock, as one of the biggest issues we as councillors face is complaints about the maintenance of the homes that we own.”

He said it was written in the budget “what was to be spent on maintenance, and how we are going to fund it, and now we have a document with an ‘N/A’ in it when it comes to maintenance.”

He called for the annual services plan to be redone and presented again to councillors.

Joan Martin, Chief Executive of Louth County Council said the local authority were “literally one of only a handful of councils in the country where the councillors didn’t see fit to give the executive more funding, and that is one of the difficulties with housing maintenance as I have spoken about over and over again.”

She told members that the Local Property Tax is “one of very few places where this council could get extra money.”

“I would have told the council that the provision that is made for housing maintenance in the budget is inadequate. It is a bit better this year than it was last year, but it is still hugely inadequate.”

She added: “As for how much we will spent per house, that depends entirely on how many people make requests, and what position the house is in.”

She pointed out that she has “ no idea what funding we will get for retro-fitting of houses in 2022, and that would make a considerable difference.”

“But it is no secret that the amount of money the Director of Housing has available to him for housing maintenance is hugely inadequate.”

She added that the Director of Services has “around €1 million less than he needs for housing maintenance

She said: “This council, unlike the vast majority of councils will not countenance Local Property Tax raises, so this is where we are, and this is where we are going to be next year and the year after unless this council changes its views on Local Property Tax, because there is nowhere else to get money.”

The council chief said the Local Property Tax had remained the same since she took over as Chief Executive more than seven years ago.

"We just don’t have anything like the kind of money that is needed for planned maintenance, which is the ideal, or indeed reactive maintenance.”

Cllr. Edel Corrigan said she agreed that the services plan document presented to councillors was “not specific enough on targets going forward.”

She questioned “what is the direct connection between Local Property Tax and maintenance of social housing?” and read from the department’s website which she said did not mention social housing.

"That is not what Local Property Tax was intended for, and I don’t think it’s fair to continue to make that link. It is a worn out argument.”

Cathoirleach Pio Smyth said he recalled from discussions over previous years that councillors had proposed “ring-fencing” some of the Local Property Tax for housing maintenance, adding that the funds raised could be a “moveable feast”.

Cllr, Edel Corrigan told the meeting that it was the decision made by councillors not to increase Local Property Tax, and added it was “perhaps time it was accepted that more money is not going to come through the Local Property Tax, and to start looking for it elsewhere.”