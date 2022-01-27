‘Property speculator’ buys 46 acre site on the Slane Road

The 46-acre site on the Slane Road that was sold recently.

A 46-acre landbank located on the Slane Road between the M1 motorway and Drogheda town centre has just been purchased by what was described by agents Bannon as ‘a local property speculator’.

The guide price for this substantial property on the outskirts of Drogheda was €3.75m, and garnered significant interest.

The property is presently in agricultural use and the entire holding is zoned 'mixed-use (C1)' under the terms of the draft Louth County Development Plan 2021-2027. The objective of this zoning is 'to provide for commercial, business and supporting residential uses'.

According to the draft plan, Drogheda is earmarked to further expand on its status as the largest town in Ireland with a target population of 50,000 by 2031. The town has been designated as a self-sustaining employment centre on the Dublin-Belfast Economic Corridor.

"Bannon was delighted to act on behalf of client, Belgard Estates Ltd (a subsidiary of CRH plc), in the sale of their lands at Slane Road. It is a substantial landholding which extends to a gross area of approximately 18.6 ha (45.6 acres),” said a spokesperson.

The lands are situated on the Slane and Mell Road, with the M1 motorway (junction 10) to the northwest and Drogheda town centre to the southeast.